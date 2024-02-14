Buses diverted and long delays after crash in Tividale

Road users have reported disruptions to regular travel following a collision that has taken place on New Birmingham Road at Bury Hill Road.

The incident was first reported at 10.52am, with the lane becoming blocked leading to bus services being forced to divert from the route.

National Express West Midlands services 12 and 12A have been forced to divert towards Dudley via: Shidas Lane, Portway Road and Wolverhampton Road.

On X, NX West Midlands said: "Service disruption. A collision blocking Birmingham New Road at Bury Hill Road, Tividale.

"12 and 12A diverted towards Dudley via: Shidas Lane, Portway Road and Wolverhampton Road. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Emergency Services have been approached for comment.