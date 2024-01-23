Storm Joceyln set to batter region today

Just after Storm Isha finished it was followed by Joceyln blowing down from Scotland.

The Met Office warned: "Storm Jocelyn bringing a windy and damp day with overcast skies and occasional heavier rain. Turning very windy into the evening with local gales."

Yesterday (Monday) two people have died and one person is seriously injured after Storm Isha battered the UK with gusts of up to 99mph.

Trees were blown over across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Tens of thousands of homes across the country are still without power.

A driver is in a critical condition after two cars hit a tree on a road in Northumberland, police said.

The 26-year-old man who was driving a BMW 3 Series 335d was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he hit a tree in the town of Cramlington on Monday.

Northumbria Police said a Volkswagen Jetta had separately crashed into the tree, but the driver was uninjured.

The force said the reason for the crashes has not been established and the road is expected to remain closed in both directions until Tuesday.

Transport services largely recovered on Monday though some roads remained closed and rail lines blocked, while dozens of schools were shut.

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

ScotRail services across Scotland will be suspended from 7pm on Tuesday and there will be no rush-hour services the following morning, the railway operator has said.

An 84-year-old man died during Storm Isha after the car in which he was a front seat passenger crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, Police Scotland said.

The UK Met Office issued an amber warning for wind covering western and northern Scotland from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

Less serious yellow warnings were issued for wind across much of the UK north of Oxford and Peterborough, and for rain in an area of western Scotland stretching from the border with England to near Inverness.

Heavy downpours battered some places, with 28 flood warnings in place in England and 50 in Scotland.

The Met Office said Storm Isha, the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September, moved away from the UK on Monday but conditions remained windy with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.