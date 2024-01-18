Road closed overnight after huge scrap shredder fire in Smethwick

A fire at a scrap facility broke out in Rabone Lane, Smethwick, this afternoon (Thursday) at 1.49pm.

Ten crews were tackling the fire throughout the afternoon and residents had been told to close their windows. West Midlands Fire Service announced the situation was under control just after 7pm.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "We were called at 1:49pm to reports of a fire in a shredder of a scrap facility on Rabone Lane, Smethwick.

"Our crews have brought this incident to a safe conclusion. While the fire is out, reduced numbers of crew will remain at the scene for a few hours, after which re-visits will be in place throughout the coming days.

"Rabone Lane will stay closed until tomorrow because of the volume of surface water and the freezing temperatures. Safety advice to keep windows and doors closed is no longer in place."

The spokesman added: "Investigations into the cause of the fire are now underway."