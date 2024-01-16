Bobby Chambers worked at Stone Cross Motor Parts, Beverley Road, for eight years before buying the business and has been his own boss for 42 years now.

He has seen neighbouring businesses come, and business go, but one constant is that Bobby will be opening his shop up every day at 9am, except Sundays when he has a lie in and opens at 10am.

He said: "I've been here the longest on the block, everyone knows me, I try and help people out as much as I can.

"Coming to work is part of my life, I've thought about retiring once or twice but I just take every day as it comes."

Bobby put his longevity down to his customers. He said: "I like the people of Stone Cross, they are down to earth and have been very nice to me. They come to me for car parts and car problems."

Bobby came to the UK in 1955 aged 19 and after working in Hardy Spicer he served in the Army for his National Service.

He said: "I was one of the original Windrush generation. I had to go to Cyprus with the Army - I enjoyed my time doing National Service, it did me good."

On his return Bobby married and started a family in Handsworth Wood.

He said: "My wife has passed now, but I have six sons. I'm not sure how many grandchildren I have though these days."