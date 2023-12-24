Cradley Heath plant and machinery business lodge plans to expand

Bosses at The Platform Hire Centre want to add an operating centre to their existing facility in Cradley Road.

It will see six goods vehicles and two trailers stored at the premises.

Owners or occupiers of land near the centre who believe their use or enjoyment of it would be affected can make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons.