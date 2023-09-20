Sandwell Council leader claims asylum seeker numbers in borough 'unfair' as new contingency hotel opens

By Eleanor LawsonSandwellPublished:

The leader of Sandwell Council has written an open letter to the Minister for Immigration claiming the asylum dispersal system has an "unfair impact on Sandwell", as a second hotel in the borough begins to home asylum seekers.

A hotel in Sandwell stopped taking bookings last week as it starts to home asylum seekers. Pictured: Sandwell Council House, in picture taken by George Makin.
A hotel in Sandwell stopped taking bookings last week as it starts to home asylum seekers. Pictured: Sandwell Council House, in picture taken by George Makin.

Sandwell has the third largest population of asylum seekers out of 30 local authorities in the West Midlands region and Home Office plans could soon see more than 360 asylum seekers being placed in hotels in the borough.

