Sandwell Council leader claims asylum seeker numbers in borough 'unfair' as new contingency hotel opens

The leader of Sandwell Council has written an open letter to the Minister for Immigration claiming the asylum dispersal system has an "unfair impact on Sandwell", as a second hotel in the borough begins to home asylum seekers.
Sandwell has the third largest population of asylum seekers out of 30 local authorities in the West Midlands region and Home Office plans could soon see more than 360 asylum seekers being placed in hotels in the borough.