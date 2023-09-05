New initiative aims to make staff feel roarsome

Staff member Ranjeet poses with Kally the Stigmasauras

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group's initiative “Because You’re Roarsome” aims to provide an outlet for members of the public to share their gratitude and appreciation to the dedicated members of staff supporting individuals facing mental health challenges.

The initiative, which is conducted electronically, allows everyone to express their thanks to the staff who provide support, care and guidance to everybody who utilises the services.

Faye Brecknock, Head of Operations at the Kaleidoscope Plus Group shared her enthusiasm for the new initiative.

She said: “Because you’re Roarsome is a key way for us to hear about the experiences of our service users and community to understand the services you, or someone you care for, received from one of teams.

"By sharing your views, you can help to make a real difference for the better and help us improve services.

“Receiving feedback for our team of staff and volunteers goes a long way in highlighting the invaluable contribution they are making to our communities and those who need it most.

"Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to provide support and hope to individuals facing mental health difficulties.

"Because You’re Roarsome allows the public to join us in recognising their incredible efforts and making a positive difference in people’s lives.

"By sharing messages of appreciation, our aim is to create a culture of gratitude that uplifts both staff and service users.

"But most importantly by seeing this feedback we hope that others who may be reluctant in seeking support with their mental health and wellbeing start a conversation and reach out, as we are here for you at Team KPG.

The title "Roarsome" links back to the charity’s mascot, Kally the Stigmasauras, as the ethos at the Kaleidoscope Plus Group is to stamp out the stigma that is associated with seeking support around mental health.

To participate in the Because You’re Roarsome initiative, email the PR and Communications team at the Kaleidoscope Plus Group at pressoffice@kaleidoscopeplus.org.uk.

There, they can share their message of thanks and highlight the specific staff members who have made a difference in their lives.

The messages will be collated and shared with the staff internally, creating a bond of gratitude and appreciation within the organisation.

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group encourages everyone, whether they have been directly impacted by the organisation's services or are simply inspired by the compassionate work being done, to participate in the Because You’re Roarsome initiative.