Smethwick teenager arrested for terrorism charges remanded in custody

A Smethwick teenager charged with multiple terrorism offences has been remanded in custody.

Westminster Magistrates Court

Amir El-Harith, 18, from Smethwick, was arrested Wednesday by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of terrorism offences.

El-Harith was charged with three offences of distributing terrorist publications, three offences of encouraging terrorism and one offence of possession of information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The teenager appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

The arrest was part of a Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU intelligence-led investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "El-Harith was remanded into custody with his next appearance being on September 1."

