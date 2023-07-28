Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heavy traffic for West Bromwich drivers after two-car crash

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A crash in West Bromwich caused heavy traffic for drivers on Friday morning.

The collision occurred on Greets Green Road. Photo: Google.
The collision occurred on Greets Green Road. Photo: Google.

The two cars collided on Greets Green Road at around 7.50am, between Oldbury Road and Brandon Way.

Thankfully, neither driver needed serious medical attention and both were discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Greets Green Road in West Bromwich at around 7.50am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the first car, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but was not injured and did not wish to have any further treatment. He was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

"A woman, who was the driver of the second car, was also assessed by medics but did not wish to go to hospital and was also discharged following self-care advice."

Transport for West Midlands said the collision had caused "heavy traffic" and the number 43 bus has been diverted as a result of this.

Transport
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News