Heavy traffic for West Bromwich drivers after two-car crash

The collision occurred on Greets Green Road. Photo: Google.

The two cars collided on Greets Green Road at around 7.50am, between Oldbury Road and Brandon Way.

Thankfully, neither driver needed serious medical attention and both were discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Greets Green Road in West Bromwich at around 7.50am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the first car, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but was not injured and did not wish to have any further treatment. He was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

"A woman, who was the driver of the second car, was also assessed by medics but did not wish to go to hospital and was also discharged following self-care advice."