Delight as 25,000 turn out for Smethwick Vaisakhi celebrations

The Vaisakhi Mela celebrations in High Street, Smethwick

There was live music, dancing and lots of food and drink available at the Sikh organised event took place.

Smethwick High Street was closed off to traffic to make way for all the fun of the fair, with visitors enjoying the bill wheel and other rides.

People of all ages turned out for the celebrations

Organised by Guru Nanak Gurdwara, High Street, the Smethwick Vaisakhi celebration is one of the biggest in the UK.

There was live music on the Smethwick Vaisakhi stage

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur was delighted with how the day went.

She said: "We reckon there were 25,000 people here throughout the day which is brilliant. This is a Sikh-organised event but it was wonderful to see so many people of other faiths and Smethwick residents enjoying the day.

"We had the Royal Navy here for the first time in Smethwick. The highlights were the children doing martial arts, everyone loved seeing them."

The view from the big wheel on Smethwick High Street

Councillor Parbinder Kaur with members of the Royal Navy Attract Team, Lieutenant Commander Suzanne Lynch and Leading Seaman Elwyn Fisher, and MOD Civil Servant Sukhdev Aujla

She added: "The funfair was really popular today as well as all the food stalls, everyone makes such an effort for this day."

People from across the world watched the celebrations on The Guru Nanak Gurdwara live stream on social media.

Kitchens were busy all day

The kitchens were busy all day in the temple's Langar, which makes food for all visitors no matter their religion.

Councillor Kaur added: "We have served thousands and thousands of meals, from chips, to curries, to anyone and everyone."