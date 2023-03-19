Woman used dead father's disabled badge in bid to enjoy free parking

Rooqia Malik used the disabled badge to park in Birmingham city centre

Rooqia Malik appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday where she admitted fraud by false representation.

The court was heard how he parked a Lexus in a disabled bay in New Meeting Street in Birmingham city centre on August 4 last year, using a card issued to Abdul Malik that had been cancelled after his death.

The court was told Rooqia Malik used the badge with the aim of enjoying free parking which she wasn't entitled to.

The 47-year-old of Farm Drive, Birmingham, was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Speaking afterwards, a spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said: "In a move welcomed by blue badge holders, Birmingham City Council, as part of its commitment to tackle the problem of blue badge misuse across the city, has engaged officers to be on the lookout for drivers displaying invalid badges or misusing a badge for the purposes of advantageous or free parking.

"Any badge found to be fraudulent or misused will be seized, where applicable. As the badge remains the property of the issuing local authority, it is then returned to them to give consideration as to whether or not it will be reissued to the named badge holder."

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council added: “Sandwell Council takes blue badge fraud seriously and we will remain vigilant to the risk of such fraud and investigate whenever allegations of misuse of badges are reported to us.