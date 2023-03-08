£2m contract to support Black Country abuse victims

Sandwell Council House, in Oldbury

To mark International Women’s Day, Sandwell Council announced a five-year agreement with Black Country Women’s Aid to provide accommodation and support for victims.

The council said it hoped funding in the long-term will provide stability for these services which offer a safe place for survivors and their children fleeing domestic abuse.

Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael said: “Domestic abuse is unacceptable and anyone suffering from this should know that this is not their fault and that help is available 24/7 at any time of year.

Sandwell Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael

"We are delighted to be partnering with Black Country Women’s Aid to provide this vital service to those experiencing domestic abuse. If domestic abuse is happening to you, it’s important that that you tell someone – you don’t have to wait for an emergency situation to find help.”

Black Country Women’s Aid chief executive Sara Ward added: “We are really honoured and immensely proud be the Sandwell delivery partner for domestic abuse refuge services. We look forward to this continuing partnership to improve lives for victims of violence and abuse.”

One in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime and two women a week are killed by a current or former partner.

Victims are also twice as likely to experience depression and 40 per cent of homeless women say domestic abuse was a contributory factor to their homelessness.