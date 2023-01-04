Police, councils and courts told to 'get a grip' on anti-social behaviour by MP

West Midlands Police has been told to crack down on anti-social behaviour

John Spellar MP said communities had "suffered" after police chiefs "seemed to lose interest" in tackling anti-social behaviour, burglary and car theft due to reduced officer numbers.

He has called on new Chief Constable Craig Guildford to ensure 2023 sees a "determined drive" to back the public against criminals – and urged the courts and local councils to play their part.

It comes after new figures showed that across the country more than two million reports of anti-social behaviour went unattended over the past three years.

Mr Spellar, Labour MP for Warley, said: "When Theresa May slashed the number of police officers – especially experienced officers – West Midlands Police chiefs seemed to lose interest in much of this crime, and families and communities suffered.

"I hope our new Chief Constable will get a grip on this problem, but the councils and the courts will have to up their game as well.

"The new year must see a determined drive to support the public against the criminals."

His comments come after Labour pledged to tackle anti-social behaviour in a bid to position itself as the party of law and order.

Plans include allowing victims to choose how offenders are punished – a move Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said would help to reduce reoffending rates.

He said: "Victims will be able to select the unpaid work that offenders carry out, so victims will be seeing justice done."

Labour is also planning to set up community payback boards, which would oversee community sentences.