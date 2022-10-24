Sandwell nurse running the New York marathon in memory of sister-in-law who died from kidney disease

Stephanie with her sister-in-law Donna

Stephanie Coates, 51, a senior nurse at Sandwell General Hospital, will pound the streets of the Big Apple in memory of Donna Coates who battled Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) after being diagnosed in her 30s.

Mum-of-three Donna was a senior nurse working as an advanced clinical practitioner who also worked at the same trust as Stephanie. She had undergone liver and kidney transplants, but still suffered with underlying symptoms. She passed away aged 53 in 2019 after collapsing at her home in Northfield two years ago.

Stephanie said: “Donna was the life and soul of the party, with the most infectious laugh – she was very strong, and you’d never have known what she was going through. She always had a positive mental attitude in the face of whatever she was going through. Her loss has left a huge hole in the lives of those who knew and loved her.”

Other members of Stephanie’s family also suffer from PKD, which affects around 70,000 people in the UK.

Stephanie previously run the London Marathon and originally registered for NYC marathon in 2020, but COVID-19 restricted her from attending until this year.

She is now training for the New York marathon in November, and despite struggling with a knee injury is well prepared, running with several friends who provide support.

Money raised will go to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Charity.

Stephanie added: "I want to raise money for a cause that means a lot to me, and the PKD charity aims to discover therapies to improve the quality of life of those who suffer with PKD. I’ll be in New York for five days. I want to do some good, take home my medal, do some sightseeing, and most importantly raise a lot of money for such an important cause."