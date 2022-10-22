Police helicopter joins pursuit after car linked to Black Country burglaries fails to stop

The Fiat vehicle – believed to be on cloned plates – is believed to be linked to four burglaries including one in Walsall on Saturday.
The car failed to stop in West Bromwich and was tracked by the National Police Air Service onto Junction 2 of the M5 at Oldbury.
The vehicle stopped and switched drivers with police later catching up to the vehicle and finding six registration plates inside of it.
Two men in their 20s and an 18-year-old woman were arrested and remain in custody for questioning, a spokesman for the force said.