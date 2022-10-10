Crash on M6 causes delays of more than half-an-hour

Two lanes have been closed on the northbound carriageway between junction six, for Birmingham, and junction seven, for Great Barr.
National Highways: West Midlands posted on Twitter this afternoon to warn drivers about delays of 35 minutes.
The tweet said: "Lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are closed on the #M6 northbound between J6 #Birmingham and J7 #GreatBarr due to a road traffic collision.
"There are currently delays of 35 minutes above normal journey times and 5 miles of congestion on the approach to the incident."
Lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are closed on the #M6 northbound between J6 #Birmingham and J7 #GreatBarr due to a road traffic collision. There are currently delays of 35 minutes above normal journey times and 5 miles of congestion on the approach to the incident. pic.twitter.com/6SnlsWr5KS— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) October 10, 2022