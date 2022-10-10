Notification Settings

Crash on M6 causes delays of more than half-an-hour

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A crash on the M6 has caused five miles of traffic and delays of more than half-an-hour.

Two lanes have been closed on the northbound carriageway between junction six, for Birmingham, and junction seven, for Great Barr.

National Highways: West Midlands posted on Twitter this afternoon to warn drivers about delays of 35 minutes.

The tweet said: "Lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are closed on the #M6 northbound between J6 #Birmingham and J7 #GreatBarr due to a road traffic collision.

"There are currently delays of 35 minutes above normal journey times and 5 miles of congestion on the approach to the incident."

