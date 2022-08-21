Tributes pour in for Black Country mum who died in Stourport canal

Jane Matthews died on Tuesday night

Jane Matthews, known as Jem, died after falling into the water on Tuesday night and loved ones have filled social media with heartfelt tributes.

The 50-year-old mum was a carer until recently taking a job in a local pub.

Jim Calder, from Kidderminster, said: "It's heart-breaking. Jem was the life and soul of the party. She was always bubbly and will be missed by so many people.

"I met her when I first started working in domiciliary care, she was already a support worker and made me feel welcome instantly and straight away i knew I had made a friend for life.

"She’d want to be remembered for all the happy memories she shared and also her amazing cooking. She loved to cook Italian food and main meals and used to make foodand bring it in to work for me to take home. She was so thoughtful.

"Her children and dog were her absolute world. She is a beautiful lady gone way to soon. I can't explain how much I will miss our random late night chats."

Jane, who grew up in Rowley Regis, went to Halesowen College and was living in Stourport was described as "the kindest woman ever" on Facebook.

Her friend Zahra Palmer said: "Rest in peace my peace my darling. Gutted we've lost another beautiful soul."

Jon Jevons said: "RIP Jem Matthews, had some good times back in the '90s on Lion Farm estate."

Martin Crump said: "The kindest person I’ve ever met, so thoughtful and selfless, I loved you Jem."

Wyre Forest Fire Station said: "One female was already out of the water when we arrived."

"Blue watch entered the lock in their dry suits and began a search for the missing female in the water using an extendable hook pole. She was eventually located under the water by the crew in the lock.

"The retrieval on to the canal side was achieved using a line with a casualty evacuation harness attached as it was four meters from water level to bank level. West Mercia Police assisted greatly with the hauling up of the casualty onto the bank side.