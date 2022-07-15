Family-fun events to be held at nature reserve in Sandwell over the summer holidays

Volunteer Rhonda Avery

The RSPB Sandwell Valley Nature Reserve, situated around part of Forge Mill Lane in Sandwell Valley Country Park, is hosting the events.

Activities including the "Big Wild Summer" activity trail – where youngsters can learn about all different kinds of habitats – will be held.

The events will run until September 3 with the main trail aimed at children aged three to 11, with no need to pre-book, organisers have said.

Alex Sharrod, visitor experience officer at RSPB Sandwell Valley said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the reserve to discover the wonders of nature at this time of year.

“Summer is a fantastic time to explore the great outdoors and we’ve got some amazing wildlife right here on our doorstep in the West Midlands.

“Migratory birds such as swifts and swallows dart through the air, filling the skies with their songs, while bats and dragonflies are also on the wing.”

Along with the summer trail, there are lots of other activities taking place at RSPB Sandwell Valley throughout the holidays. Visitors can try pond dipping, go on a minibeast safari, or join a Big Wild Pyjama Party – a chance to learn about night-time wildlife and test out some campfire skills.

Mr Sharrod added: “Our Big Wild Summer activities provide a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and explore the outdoors. They’re a really easy way to connect with nature, have lots of fun and make memories that will last forever.

“Whether you’re a regular visitor or you’ve never been to a nature reserve in your life, there’s something for everyone.”