Trust delivers improved social vale to Sandwell

Customers Ben Lewis and Leah Bissell at Haden Hill Leisure Centre in Cradley Heath.

The contribution to the borough's economy for 2021-2022 is estimated at £7 million as it recovered from the impact of Covid-19 closures which limited the 2020-2021 contribution to £1.8m.

The charity runs nine leisure facilities for Sandwell Council across the borough.

The annual social value report looks at the contribution sport services make on four main categories - physical and mental health, subjective wellbeing, individual development and social and community development – and is a key measure of how charitable and leisure operators contribute back to their local areas.

SLT placed in the top 30 per cent nationally with annual totals of 327,000 active and 343,000 fairly active people using Sandwell’s facilities. The majority attending were from Sandwell.

SLT business and commercial manager, Mark Wildman, said: “We are delighted to demonstrate how leisure in Sandwell is contributing back to the borough. Social value is a key measure to help understand how participation in physical activity is improving health, improving educational attainment and reducing crime.”