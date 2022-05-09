West Bromwich development is launched

The new houses polanned by Countryside Properties for Millfields

It has already sold three homes and says there has been unprecedented interest in all house types.

The development on brownfield land at Hall Green Road offers 223 detached and semi-detached homes on the doorstep of the Tame Valley’s canal towpath walks and Sandwell Valley Country Park’s 660 acres of parkland.

Both three- and four-bedroom homes are being built at Millfields.

Adam Daniels, managing director of West Midlands Countryside, based at the i10, Wolverhampton, said: “We’re extremely pleased at the response to Millfields’ launch. This shows its combination of great homes and the benefits of easy access to the countryside, West Bromwich and the West Midlands for everything from lovely walks, through to work and just a good night out, chimes with home buyers. Millfields isn’t just a development, it’s a plugged-in community where people want to live.”

Sandwell Council gave the green light to the development in April last year after the proposals were met with opposition from residents in the area, who raised a raft of concerns including impact on traffic on surrounding roads, noise, pollution of the area including the canal, loss of trees and insufficient parking.

The scheme is deliveringmix of two, three and four bedroom homes for sale on the open market and for private rent and will assist the local authority in meeting its housing target