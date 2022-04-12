Sandwell leisure centre staff could strike within days as pay row continues

Tipton Leisure Centre

Staff are said to have "had enough" and voted to strike across all nine sites operated under Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT), two months after Sandwell Council announced it would split from the trust and find a new way to run the centres.

But more than 84 per cent of staff who are members of trade union GMB have voted in favour of industrial action over an ongoing pay row.

Union chiefs are now set to meet with dozens of members across all nine sites, including Tipton and Wednesbury Leisure Centres, to discuss possible strike dates, which could be as early as Monday, April 25.

The union claim bosses at the leisure centre refused to discuss a pay claim put forward by GMB, Unison and Unite members at the end of 2021.

Sandwell Council has urged the trust to work with its employees and the trade unions to resolve the dispute.

Sarah James, GMB organiser, said: "This result sends a clear message to management and the board – GMB members have had enough.

"Whilst providing a valuable lifestyle service to the people of Sandwell, staff are drowning in the cost of living crisis.

"It’s time that our members are paid a fair wage – we urge the trust to come forward with a decent offer and avoid this industrial action."

The services to be affected in Sandwell include nine leisure centres which have been operated by Sandwell Leisure Trust since 2004.

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: "We understand that SLT employees who are members of the GMB Union have voted in support of strike action.

"The services SLT provide are extremely important for our residents.

"As a council we will be working hard to ensure that any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum and we urge SLT to work with its employees and the trade unions to resolve the ongoing dispute."

Both Sandwell Council and SLT currently working together after a decision was made to terminate the Trust's operation of Sandwell's Leisure Centres in February.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Leisure Trust said: "The Trust Board recognises that its staff are facing significant challenges due to the increased costs of living.

"This is why the Board have agreed a Pay Award of 3.47 per cent for this year commencing April 1 2022.

"This pay award also addresses the statutory increase to the minimum wage whilst maintaining pay equality throughout all job roles and grades.