Sandwell councillor resigns cabinet position citing work commitments

Ahmad Bostan

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, who is cabinet member for transport and environment, has resigned his position citing work commitments, it is understood.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council confirmed the news.

The Labour politician, who represents the Abbey ward for Labour, will still retain his seat and role as councillor and his ward seat is not up for election until 2023.

Councillor Bostan was first elected to Sandwell Council in 2019 with 1,406 votes – beating the Green candidate Michael Allen by 809.

Councillor Bostan was forced to apologise for breaching coronavirus rules in July 2020, after appearing in a group photograph with other councillors with no social distancing in place.

Despite that, in September last year, he was promoted to cabinet member for transport and environment, under the leadership of previous council leader Rajbir Singh.

Councillor Bostan was not seen at the last Sandwell Council full meeting, held on March 1, or any of this month’s committee meetings.