Food waste collections returning to Sandwell

Food waste collections will start again on March 28

From March 28, residents' brown bins will once again be collected meaning all types of food waste can be recycled.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “With the return of food waste collections, Sandwell residents can use their food waste bins to help the environment and save money.

“Collected food waste will be turned into fertiliser and energy, which is better for the environment.

“And by using your food waste bin, you’ll be able to see how much and what types of food you and your family are throwing away. This will help you identify where you can make changes to your shopping list and save money on your grocery bill.”

Tony Marston, senior contract manager for Serco in Sandwell, added: “I am delighted food waste collections will be restarting across Sandwell from 28 March.

“If you have not used the food waste collection service in Sandwell before I would urge you to you give it a go.

“Food waste is taken to a plant in Stourbridge for a process called anaerobic digestion (AD). Here micro-organisms break down the food waste producing biogas, which is collected and used to generate energy.

"The leftover material becomes biofertiliser that can be used in farming and land regeneration.”

Residents can recycle all types of food waste including meal leftovers, fruit and vegetable peel, meat and fish bones, stale bread and cakes, plus uneaten pet food and tea bags.

Food can be placed into an indoor kitchen caddy or alterative container, before putting it into the outside brown handled container/bin.

Caddies can be kept clean by using compostable bin liners available at all major retailers. Alternatively, newspaper or kitchen roll can be used to line the bin.