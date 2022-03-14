'Miracle' nobody hurt as car stopped on M5 with 11 wooden items piled on top

The silver Audi was seen by Central Motorway Police Group on the M5 on Sunday afternoon carrying 11 large wooden items piled up on top of each other, with a ladder at the side, and held onto the roof rack by four pieces of rope.
The officers pulled the car over and reported the driver for driving with a dangerous load, before banning the estate car from moving onwards with the load on top.
A spokesman for Central Motorway Police Group said: "Vehicle stopped after being seen driving along the M5.
"It’s a miracle this didn’t fall off causing injury to anyone and a danger to other road users.
"Driver reported and vehicle prohibited."
The sight of the load on top of the car on the Central Motorway Police Group Twitter page led to a raft of comments about the dangerous load.
David Allison Calvert said: "Well stopped. It’s insane.
"I can’t believe anyone would attempt that and we have to share the road with these people. Good job, thank you."
Josie Craik said: "What in the heavens name is the driver of this vehicle doing?"
And Steve Casey added: "About time psychometric tests were part of licensing, to ensure drivers had the mental capacity and logic to hold a licence."