Pupils in Wednesbury rally to raise cash for Ukraine

Pupils from St Mary's Catholic Primary School, dressed in the Ukrainian colours to raise money for charity.

Children from St Mary's Catholic Primary School were invited to wear blue and yellow to school on Friday and to bring in a pound for charity.

The coins were then placed on Ukraine flags which had been printed out and arranged into a cross.

Acting principal Amy Pritchard said: "We have a group of children at school called the Mini Vinnies, who are part of the Catholic Society – St Vincent de Paul.

"Their motto is 'turning concern into action' and the children got together to see what they could do to help Ukraine.

"They asked teachers if they could wear blue and yellow - and that's exactly what they did."

Every child at the school wrote a prayer for Ukraine, which were then put into a prayer chain which was displayed around the flags with donations on.

Parents were also invited into the school to see the display and to donate more money if they wished to do so.

The children then all sang We Are The World, which was recorded and will be put on the school's YouTube channel.

The 41-year-old acting principal added: "The school has a history with this song, it's been used before after a crisis in Haiti.

"We thought about what's going on and what the words meant - they're incredibly powerful and important."

When the video is ready, it will be uploaded to the school's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCnBrHQliGkGb5C-g5MGpo8w.