£7m funding boost for museums in Birmingham, Cannock and Ironbridge

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, the Museum of Cannock Chase and Sandwell Library are among the organisations in the West Midlands to have secured the funding boost.

The cash comes from a national £48 million pot, aimed at supporting museums, galleries and libraries, through the government’s Cultural Investment Fund.

Sandwell's Library and Information Service has been awarded £495,000, which will pay for maintenance works and improvements to the service’s digital offering – including new tablets, self-serve kiosks and apps.

Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery was awarded £5m to improve public access and fund structural work to safeguard the building for future generations.

Sara Wajid and Zak Mensah, co-CEOs of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: “We are passionate about caring for our collections and stories.

"Our buildings are as much a part of the experience as any object, and this fund will provide a much-welcomed opportunity to address some long standing concerns at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, which will ultimately improve the visitor experience and safeguard the collection for generations to come.”

The Museum of Cannock Chase has been given £71,688 for maintenance works, accessibility equipment, flood protection and conservation work on its outdoor exhibits.

Lee Bellingham, Cannock Chase Museum service manager, said it would have a "huge impact" on the museum.

He said: "It will enable us to make significant and far-reaching improvements to our site, safeguarding it for the future and vastly improving the experience of visitors, staff and volunteers, as well as making sure that we can provide the best possible care for our collections.

"We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to do these vital works."

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson said: “The West Midlands is home to a great number of much-loved cultural institutions and this funding will help more people to enjoy them, now and for many years to come.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of culture and the arts, whoever they are, and wherever they live. That’s why we’re so pleased to be making these awards.”

Five organisations in the West Midlands received cash through this round of funding, from the Cultural Development Fund, the Museum Estate and Development Fund and the Libraries Improvement Fund.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust was also given more than £1m and will use the funds to pay for vital infrastructure and maintenance work at mock Victorian town Blists Hill, as well as additional repairs at its other venues.

Worcestershire County Council was given £182,000 to pay for improvements, including investing in conferencing and live streaming facilities.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council, said: “We have not closed any libraries in Sandwell and the Libraries Improvement Fund will make sure that we develop our libraries to reflect the needs within our communities, that we make vital resources and activities available for the wider community, and that we maximise our assets for the benefit of all.