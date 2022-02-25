Housing for young people in Sandwell set for green light

Sandwell Council

Apartments at Hallam Close, in West Bromwich, are set to be refurbished at a cost of £666,734 from Sandwell council, under a Section 106 agreement, on condition on planning consent being secured.

The total cost of phase two of the scheme is expected to be £2,398,266. Capital funding for this project has been secured by St Basils – a Birmingham-based homeless charity for young people – from charitable donations including corporate funders.

A commitment of 59 per cent grant funding from Homes England will be directly sent to St Basils.

On Wednesday Sandwell council’s cabinet heard the three buildings set for refurbishment were previously used as accommodation for NHS staff and have been vacant long-term. They are in the ownership of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

The 54 one-bedroom flats, will be managed and maintained by the charity, who are expected to secure a long lease on the buildings at a “peppercorn” rent for young people.

The council have said it would also be possible to commission some of the units as accommodation for young care leavers.

The scheme, unique for affordable housing, allows rent to be deflated below benefit triggers so young people can live and work benefit-free.

The Labour-led local authority claimed since phase one of the scheme, 120 young people have lived in the aformentioned flats. None have suffered repeat homelessness.

In 2015, phase one of the scheme was officially opened by the Duke of Cambridge, after his visit to The Live and Work partnership between St Basils and Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.

The scheme offered NHS Trust apprenticeships to young people without homes or at risk of homelessness

Councillor Ann Shackleton asked if young people apply directly to live in the housing.

Zahoor Ahmed, cabinet member for housing, said: “We’ll have 100 per cent nomination rights to the flats which means we will be able to assess the young person’s needs and prioritise referrals to this scheme.

“Young people can approach St Basils directly – that is also fine. In those cases, we will work with them to assess a young person’s housing needs and if appropriate, put them through the nomination process.”

Jean Templeton, chief executive of St Basils, said: “Providing a safe, affordable home which enables young people to live, work, earn and learn is what we want for all those we care about.