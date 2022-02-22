UNISON announce Sandwell Council House rally to coincide with strike action

UNISON members will hold a rally on Thursday

The rally will take place on Thursday at 12.45pm outside Sandwell Council House in Oldbury.

UNISON has been in dispute at Sandwell Leisure Trust for over 12 months, because they fired and rehired staff to remove them from the national pay, terms and conditions negotiating body.

Sandwell Council recently terminated its contract with Sandwell Leisure Trust, who will no longer run the borough's leisure centres after 18 years.

Tony Barnsley, branch secretary for Sandwell UNISON said: "We welcome the decision that a Labour-controlled council has ended its relationship with an organisation that fired and rehired its staff.

"We now call upon Sandwell Council to fix our dispute and ensure staff revert to their original pay, terms and conditions. Otherwise, the prospect of further industrial action happening during the Commonwealth Games moves closer."

He added: "The new £73 million Aquatic Centre in Sandwell has been built to host swimming and diving events for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which start in July.