Councillor Steve Melia is shown in a video from Julian Saunders aka Sandwell Skidder

The 75-year-old, ward representative for Great Barr with Yew Tree, was also ordered to pay £200 compensation for knocking a phone out of the hands of blogger and protester Julian Saunders, aka Sandwell Skidder.

Melia, who pleaded guilty to an offence of assault by beating, was sentenced at a hearing at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Following the hearing, a spokesman for Sandwell Council said: “The council has been made aware of the conviction and the council’s Monitoring Officer is considering the matter. Councillor Melia remains an elected member.

"The conviction and sentence do not disqualify him from remaining a councillor.

"The council, however, expects all councillors to abide by the members’ code of conduct. It would not be appropriate to comment any further on this matter at this time.”

The victim was filming elected members outside Sandwell Council House, in Freeth Street, Oldbury, on December 7 when an altercation took place between him and the long-serving councillor who was suspended by the Labour Party following the incident.

Sentencing him Deputy District Judge Bal Dhaliwal said the councillor, of Friar Park Road, in Wednesbury, said: "It will come as no surprise to you when I say that for someone in your position there will be widespread attention given to your actions and that comes with the nature of the role that you carry out.

"And no surprise that comments are recorded and made public so that wider society can see it. It is clear and unfortunate that certain remarks were made to you."

Ms Dhaliwal said there was "no doubt" that some of the comments had been "provocative", but he should have reacted with restraint.

Mr Saunders, 63, who blogs as Sandwell Skidder, could be heard in the video saying to councillors: "Back to the future? More corruption? More cronyism? More incompetence?”

Melia was filmed walking past, then pointing a finger at Mr Saunders before knocking the phone from his hand.