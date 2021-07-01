Ballot of Sandwell bin workers starts ahead of possible strike action

Bin workers could strike.

Crews are set to walk out following claims from union bosses that disabled workers have been sacked and threatened by bosses at Serco, which runs waste collection services on behalf of Sandwell Council.

The vote on whether to strike opened on Thursday and will last for three weeks. A total of 98 per cent of union members voted in favour of a ballot.

Any action could start in August and threatens to cause huge disruption for households in the borough.

The GMB union has made strong allegations against Serco and said the ballot followed "months of management intimidation - including threatening workers who spoke out about safety issues and the sacking of disabled workers who shielded during the pandemic".

Justine Jones, GMB regional organiser, said: “Serco bosses have behaved appallingly. Sacking disabled workers for trying to keep them and their families safe, while bullying those who raise safety concerns is no way to run a business,

“GMB members have had enough and are flexing their industrial muscle.

"They now face crippling industrial action and inconveniencing the people of Sandwell if they do not address these concerns.”