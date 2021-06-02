Work completed to restore steps at nature reserve

Jason Wood (Jacopa), Matt Darby (Operational Manager Parks and Countryside, Sandwell Council), Tom Willis (Jacopa), and Tom Willis (Jacopa) on the restored steps

West Bromwich company Jacopa has worked with Sandwell Council to restore the steps at the popular Sot’s Hole Local Nature Reserve.

Sot’s Hole has more than five hectares of some of the oldest woodland in the borough, with a stream flowing through the site and a small pool recently created.

The wet woodland supports a variety of tree species, plants, including water horsetail and marsh thistle, and a range of woodland bird species, such as sparrowhawks and great spotted woodpeckers, as well as many other woodland creatures.

Close to Dagger Lane and Church Vale in West Bromwich, the semi-ancient woodland provides access to Sandwell Valley Country Park and the restored steps form part of this route.

The park’s well-trodden steps had started to show their age and were desperately in need of being refreshed, so Jocopa provided staff to help restore the steps to its original condition.

It did this free of charge as part of its Community Social Responsibility and Social Value programme.

Sandwell Council arranged materials for the work, supported by the Countryside Ranger Team, and organised assistance from volunteers who observed current Covid-19 guidelines.

The work on the steps took place over three days, from May 25 to May 27.

Alex Lloyd of Jacopa said: "Jacopa is very pleased to support this project to improve green spaces for the local community and work closely with Sandwell Council.

"Our business has been located within the Sandwell community for many years and we are an environmental company helping to protect the UK’s natural water resources.

"So, this and future green spaces projects, fit very well with the support Jacopa can give its local community."

Councillor Maria Crompton, cabinet member for Strong and Resilient Communities, said: "Jacopa’s role has been key in restoring the steps at Sot’s Hole.

"Visitors to the Local Nature Reserve will now have better access to the wider country park from this popular site.