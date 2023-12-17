The traditional 'proper pub' with a regular rotation of beers run by a former customer

The Duke William pub in Stourbridge sits on the corner of Coventry Street overlooking the busy town centre roundabout and, from the outside, seems like an unassuming place.

However, open the doors and you're met with a warm and comfortable pub, with authentic fireplaces, a large bar and adjacent snug for people to drink in, as well as an upstairs function room.

The Edwardian-era pub has been a popular spot for years and enjoyed success, having won the Stourbridge and Halesowen CAMRA Pub of Year 2011 and Cider Pub of the Year 2011, with judges praising its "high ceilings, lovely brickwork and recently refurbished oak floors."

The pub has a comfortable and warm feeling, with a lot of traditional touches

Manager Jon Shakespeare said owner Dave Craddock has been passionate about beer and pubs and had made the pub a nice pub that anyone would want to come and enjoy a beer in.

He says: "I used to be a punter here myself and came in regularly and it's just a nice, quiet pub to come into.