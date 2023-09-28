Shaun Ryder

Ryder, who was also the lead singer for Black Grape and has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, will visit the town hall for a spoken word show to promote his new book: 'Happy Mondays – and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.'

Tickets for the show, on Wednesday, September 25 next year, go on sale on Friday and are expected to be snapped up quickly.

On the show, he said: "I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

"This is me at my most honest. Nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man."

Kelly Martin the venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said: "He’s the wild man of rock who became a national treasure.

"Shaun will talk candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career, and everything in between.

"Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock'n'roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats.

Tickets start from £30, with special VIP and Meet and Greet tickets also available.