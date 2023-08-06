Bikers turn out for Ride for Ryan as football crowds hold minute's silence

Landlord John Hill and Ryan's dad Ade Passey and supporters

Marking the sixth anniversary since Ryan Passey, 24, was stabbed do death during a night out in Stourbridge, there was also minute's silences held at football matches across the Black Country.

The procession of motorcycles, quads and scooters set out from The Widders pub, Cradley, on Saturday morning.

After stopping at the Rye Market outside the former Chicago's nightclub, at the spot where Ryan was stabbed the riders headed out to Bridgnorth before returning to Cradley for a funday and auction.

The Passey family supporting the Ride Out For Ryan

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb was impressed with the sight of the bikers riding out for Ryan.

She said: "Watching the bike ride was pretty emotional. Six years on and there is still a family grieving. I would like to pay tribute to Jason Connon and everything he is doing to seek justice for Ryan.

"I have had the absolute privilege of getting to know Ryan's family and hear more about Ryan as a person since I became an MP in 2019."

She added: "I will continue to work with the family and do all I can until justice is done. Today's "Ride for Justice" and the support they have received is a testament to how much people want to see Justice For Ryan."

Passey family spokesman Jason Coolon was delighted with the turnout for the ride.

He said: "Once again overwhelmed by all the love and support for Ryan.

"Thank you to all the amazing bikers that turned up despite the weather to support our Ride For Justice bike ride.

"A big thank you to the amazing John Hill for organising again this year and your continued love and support for the family."

The Ride Out For Ryan was cheered on by residents

He added: "Also a huge thanks to Kiah Gotti for your amazing efforts in raising some a fantastic raffle prizes."

"Come rain or shine, we will never give up fighting until justice is finally served for Ryan."

Organiser John Hill was determined to go ahead with the event despite torrential rain.

He said: "Ten weeks ago we started the countdown for the Ride for Ryan, little did I know it would rain, and not stop but we still rode."

The Widders pub had a giant Wolves top with Ryan's face on stretched across its wall and the fun continued well into Saturday night.

Ryan's grandmother Margaret was impressed with the turnout.

She said: "Thank you so much for doing this lovely tribute for our beautiful grandson Ryan who is loved and missed so much.

Outside the spot where Ryan was killed

Black Country football clubs also came together to remember the sixth anniversary of Ryan's death. He was a keen footballer and represented Withymoor Colts, Dudley Sports, Stourbridge and Dudley Town as a junior player amongst others.

His father Adrian laid a wreath at Cradley Town's Beeches View Avenue ground before their first game of the season with Coventry Copsewood and their was a minutes applause at Stourbridge who were at home and at Worcester City, where Dudley Town were playing in the FA Cup.