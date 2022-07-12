Hagley is part of the Bromsgrove Constituency for which Sajid Javid is MP

Sajid Javid officially declared he would be standing as a candidate in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister at a press conference on Friday.

The MP for Bromsgrove has held two of the highest offices in Government, having been Health Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer and said he was looking to scrap an increase in national insurance as part of his announcement of his candidacy.

In Hagley, which forms part of Mr Javid's constituency, people working and visiting the village near Stourbridge spoke about a competent, principled and genuine man, but were split on whether they felt he would make a good Prime Minister.

Lee Fowkes and Freddie in Hagley. Mr Fowkes said he believed Sajid Javid was the right man for the job

Lee Fowkes was out enjoying a cappuccino with his dog Freddie at the Coffee Shop on the high street and the 57-year-old described Mr Javid as one of the grown ups in Parliament.

He said: "I think he is a very competent local MP for the area and I was impressed a few years ago when he resigned from the cabinet on principal after Dominic Cummings tried to get him to dismiss his staff.

"It was a tough gig being Health Secretary during a pandemic and I think he did a great job and I think he is a good, intellectual person with a wide range of business and life experience behind him.

"We do see him around here when he's campaigning and he'll go into the local pub and I think he's been a good constituency MP, balancing it out with his ministerial role.

"As a leader, he appears to be the grown up in the room and if I had a vote, it would be for him as after years of celebrity politics and bluff and bluster, we need someone who can get down to serious business and I believe Sajid has what it takes."

Catherine Longden said she liked Mr Javid, but wanted to hear from more candidates before making her mind up

At the Hagley Cafe down the road, Catherine Longdon said she felt Mr Javid was an honest person, but wanted to hear from more candidates before making her mind up.

The 80-year-old said: "He seems like an honest man as he asked Boris Johnson to resign twice as a matter of conscience and my husband thinks he comes across as a genuine person.

"I've not met him personally, but we've sent him several letters in the past and he does try to respond and I do prefer him to Rishi Sunak.

"I would really like to hear from other candidates before I make up my mind about who I would want to lead as I don't think anyone can really replace Boris Johnson."

Andrew Illidge said he might not vote for Mr Javid due to his lack of support for Brexit

Andrew Illidge was also enjoying a coffee at the Cafe and the 66-year-old said he wasn't sure about backing Mr Javid due to him not voting for Brexit.

He said: "I think he's a good guy and he does a lot of good work for the area as MP and I think he'd make a good leader.

"However, if I had a vote, I don't think I'd vote for him as he didn't back Brexit and, for me, the next person in that role needs to be behind it and have voted for it in the first place."

Keith Avery praised Mr Javid for his honesty

Keith Avery owns Hagley Cobblers in the centre of the village and the 70-year-old said he thought Mr Javid was a nice person and praised his honesty.

He said: "I've met him once when he came down to the village a few years ago and I spoke about my concerns for the local area, to which he listened and said he would do what he could for the area.

"I think he would make a good leader as he is honest, which carries a long way, and I think the way he resigned because he didn't agree with things was the right thing to do as he's seen both sides of life and can be trusted.