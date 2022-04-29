Notification Settings

Problem-hit Stourbridge swimming pool set to remain closed for next few weeks

By James Vukmirovic

The fun pool at the Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge will be shut for "a couple of weeks" as it has to be re-filled once again.

The Leisure Pool at Crystal Leisure Centre during a previous closure in October last year
The leisure pool was forced to close on Wednesday and has not yet reopened ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

It followed a similar incident during last year's October half-term when the pool had to be shut and re-filled leaving hundreds of families disappointed.

A message on the DB Leisure website said that due to a technical fault, the leisure pool is closed until further notice.

Empty swimming pool at Crystal Leisure Centre in October last year

The centre has confirmed that it will be at least two more weeks before the centre can reopen the leisure pool, which has a range of waves, rapids, slides, fan sprays and other water features, as the centre needs to refill and reheat the pool before it can reopen.

A spokesman for the centre said: "We believe that it will be a couple of weeks before we are able to reopen the Leisure pool as we need to refill the pools and then reheat them."

