The Leisure Pool at Crystal Leisure Centre during a previous closure in October last year

The leisure pool was forced to close on Wednesday and has not yet reopened ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

It followed a similar incident during last year's October half-term when the pool had to be shut and re-filled leaving hundreds of families disappointed.

A message on the DB Leisure website said that due to a technical fault, the leisure pool is closed until further notice.

Empty swimming pool at Crystal Leisure Centre in October last year

The centre has confirmed that it will be at least two more weeks before the centre can reopen the leisure pool, which has a range of waves, rapids, slides, fan sprays and other water features, as the centre needs to refill and reheat the pool before it can reopen.