Demolition of Sedgley's former Gould's building to start

Work was due to begin on Monday, February 5 to take down the Gould's TV building, which was originally a Co-op store.

DSP Midlands has been contracted to carry out the work on the site in Bilston Street.

Work on the site with sub-contractor PBM will take seven weeks.

People have been asked not to park on the former Gould's car park, which on Sunday was open and being used by people to park.

The construction of the new Aldi store, which represents a £5 million investment by the supermarket chain, is die to start in the spring.

The 1,254 sq metres glass-fronted store will take in the former council car park off Bilston and will create up to 40 jobs when it opens in the autumn.

The car park next to Queen Victoria Primary School has been closed to the public for parking since the summer.

The store site will take in the former Gould's electrical store and council housing offices sites and take part of the car park of the Red Lion pub off Bullring.

The site will be accessed via Bilston Street, with 91 car parking spaces and new landscaping at the boundaries.

Gould's shut in May 2018 after serving the Black Country for over half a century.

The business, which sold televisions, cookers, fridges, microwaves and a wide range of other domestic appliances went into liquidation.