Road closed near busy Black Country junction as water works begin

There have been longer traffic queues in Sedgley due to Gospel End Street being closed to traffic in both directions as South Staffs Water begin work on installing a new clean water supply for a new housing department.

The road closure will see traffic diverted along a busy junction

Gospel End Street is closed between number 67 and number 79, with traffic being diverted via Vicar Street, Dudley Street, The Bull Ring and vice versa.

The road will be shut until 6pm this Thursday.