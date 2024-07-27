'We're here for you': Grieving community rallies as locals come to terms with teen's reservoir death

Tyrese Johnson died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Netherton Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. The disappearance of the 16-year-old Thorns Collegiate Academy pupil led to a major search operation lasting more than 24 hours. Following the discovery of Tyrese’s body the next day, residents, friends and family members have told of their shock and have left heartfelt messages, balloons and bouquets at the waterside.

And grieving leaders at Tyrese’s school in Quarry Bank have issued a statement of condolence and vowed to support students, staff and people in the wider neighbourhood at this difficult time.

The school statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we learn of the death of one of our recent year 11 students, Tyrese Johnson. In the coming days and weeks, we will do everything we can to make sure that students, staff and our wider community are fully supported as they come to terms with this tragic accident.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with Tyrese’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Tyrese Johnson, 16, sadly died after coming into difficulty whilst swimming in the Netherton Reservoir. Photo credit: Family Handout/PA Wire

Now residents have spoken of the need to pull together to be there for Tyrese’s family and friends. Jamie Knowles, 37, of Highbridge Road, said: “It’s tragic. You can’t help but think of the hole in their lives that this poor family has been left with.

“Hopefully seeing the amount of tributes that have been left to Tyrese gives them at least a little peace. I think we really need to come together as a community now, to show his family the support they desperately need.”

A tribute left by a school friend reminisces on their times together

Tributes continue to grow at the scene where Tyrese Johnson tragically died

The tributes have continued to grow by the minute as more and more people attend the site, with many saying they can’t help but think of the efforts of all those who assisted in the search for Tyrese.

Shannon Palmer, 28, of Yew Tree Hills, said: “It’s so sad to see, but it’s nice that so many people have come down to leave these lovely messages. So many people helped in the search for Tyrese, I don’t think we should forget that, they risked their own lives to try to help. They are real heroes.”

David Green, 52, of Copse Road, said: “We were shocked to hear that it happened. It can be quite a dangerous bit of water. I really have a hard time thinking about how Tyrese’s family must be suffering.

“All I can say is, this community is here for you. If you ever need anything. We are all here, you are not alone.”