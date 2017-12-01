Man dies after house fire in Netherton

Emergency services were sent to Blackbrook Road at around 6.10am following a 999 call.

The man was rescued by firefighters from the property and ambulance staff also attended.

He was cared for by staff from the emergency services but died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Emergency services remain at the scene

West Midlands Fire Service spokesman Neil Spencer said: "Firefighters went into the property wearing breathing apparatus and rescued a man from the downstairs of the property.

"The same firefighters gave him first aid and tried to resuscitate him and unfortunately their efforts were in vein.

"His death was confirmed by a doctor on the scene.

Advertising

"We are still looking at the cause and fire investigators are on the scene.

"Two-thirds of the ground floor was affected by the fire.

"All of the property suffered smoke and heat damage."

Ten firefighters from Haden Cross and Brierley Hill stations were sent to the scene.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and specialist paramedics and a doctor also attended.