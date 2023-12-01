Hotspots still being discovered at site of massive Pensnett Trading Estate blaze

The update comes following a factory fire in the Pensnett Trading Estate on First Avenue, Kingswinford on Thursday.

The fire saw an inferno destroy two floors of a two-storey warehouse on the estate, with West Midlands Fire Service using twelve fire engines crewed by around 60 firefighters from various Black Country fire stations.

The damage caused by fire to an industrial unit at Pensnett Industrial Estate, Dudley

West Midlands Fire Service has now said that no cause has yet been identified, while hotspots are still being found in the debris.

The fire at Pensnett Trading Estate before firefighters arrived

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "No cause identifiable yet as hotspots still being unearthed. Fire Investigation and Prevention Section won’t go in until there’s no fire and the temperature reaches a safe level."

The fire service said that crews revisited the site several times overnight, with hotspots continuing to be discovered and extinguished by firefighters who attended the scene.

No casualties were discovered in relation to the fire, however extensive damage was caused to the entirety of the 50m x 20m building.