Motorists facing delays as works get under way in Kingswinford

Swindon Road, where some of the works are set to take place

The works, which will take place in three phases, will affect stretches of Cot Lane, Swindon Road, Lodge Lane and Summerhill, as well as more areas as the work progresses.

The work forms part of a £1 million investment by Dudley Council to improve traffic flow and make it safer for pedestrians in Kingswinford and Wall Heath.

Phase one of the works will put temporary traffic light systems into place on Cot Lane, Swindon Road, Lodge Lane and Summerhill.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Residents, businesses and schools have asked us to look at ways of improving access for people who walk and cycle in the area while reducing congestion during peak journey times for motorists.

"We are pleased to now be able to move forward with these improvements, but it is a big piece of work and we are expecting delays while it is undertaken."

Phase two of the works, set to take place in January until spring next year, will see the works move to Moss Grove, Wolverhampton Street, Stallings Lane and Dudley Road.

The Councillor continued: "I would urge people who travel in this area to keep up to date with the works through our traffic pages and try to plan journeys before setting out.

"We would like to thank residents who continue to be supportive of this critical work and I assure everyone that we will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum."

The third and final phase of the works, penned to start in June until September next year, will see the works move again to the junction of Moss Grove, High Street, Market Street and Summerhill.