Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kingswinford crash

Moss Grove, Kingswinford

The incident happened near Moss Grove Tesco Petrol station and caused the road to be closed for hours. The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after being treated at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 10.07pm to reports of an RTC on Moss Grove in Kingswinford.

"An ambulance arrived in six minutes and was backed up shortly after by two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic."

The spokesman added: "On arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision.