Gas main replacement set to close Kingswinford road until September

By Adam SmithKingswinfordPublished:

A Kingswinford road will be closed to traffic until September for the replacement of a gas main.

Moss Grove will be closed until September
Moss Grove will be closed until September

Dudley Council announced that the work being undertaken at Moss Grove will start on Monday, July 24.

Vehicles will not be able to enter Moss Grove from the junction of Summer Hill to Waterford Road.

The council estimates the work will be completed by September 1. However, it will have the power to close the grove for the next 18 months in case there are any unforeseen problems.

Diversions for traffic will be via Summer Hill, Swindon Road, Kidderminster Street, High Street, Holbeach Road and Wolverhampton Road.

Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News