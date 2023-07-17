Gas main replacement set to close Kingswinford road until September

Dudley Council announced that the work being undertaken at Moss Grove will start on Monday, July 24.
Vehicles will not be able to enter Moss Grove from the junction of Summer Hill to Waterford Road.
The council estimates the work will be completed by September 1. However, it will have the power to close the grove for the next 18 months in case there are any unforeseen problems.
Diversions for traffic will be via Summer Hill, Swindon Road, Kidderminster Street, High Street, Holbeach Road and Wolverhampton Road.