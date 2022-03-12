Notification Settings

Millie's bake sale raises £100 for children with cancer

By Lauren Hill

A schoolgirl used her baking skills to raise £100 for young cancer patients.

Millie Turner held a cake sale to raise money

Millie Turner, six, of Kingswinford, held a bake sale at home, inviting friends and family to snap up delicious cakes.

Her mother, Pamela, battled with cancer for three years and had successful treatment at the start of this year.

The 31-year-old has also raised money over the past three years to support others living with cancer, after a number of her loved ones were diagnosed with the condition.

Speaking of her delight with Millie's efforts, she said: "I have done fundraising myself and it's just lovely that Millie wanted to do this.

"She made all sorts: lemon drizzle, sponge cake, Swiss roll, cupcakes. Her friends loved it."

