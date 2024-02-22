Work to begin soon on demolishing 'eyesore' Colley Gate site

The row of disused shops are now owned by Dudley Council following the serving of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) which led to the successful acquisition of the properties last year.

The land is earmarked for eight new homes.

Fencing and scaffolding has gone up this week around the site, with work to take the buildings down planned from next Monday

It is estimated the demolition work will take around five to six weeks, with the site likely to be cleared by late March.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: “It is great to see we have moved a step closer towards bringing down these buildings, which have long been an eyesore for the people of Colley Gate.

“We have always insisted on a brownfield-first policy when it comes to developments in our borough, to protect our green belt, and it is vital sites like this one are brought back into use.

“I would like to thank the local community for getting behind us on this one, and look forward to seeing the site cleared and redeveloped.”