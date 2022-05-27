Still no sign of Ferrari driver two days after hypercar ploughed into parked cars

The Ferrari was severely damaged in the crash. Photo: Haden Cross Fire Station

The Ferrari SF90 ploughed into the vehicles on Hagley Road in Halesowen, near to the Rose and Crown Pub, at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

The crash left debris strewn across the road while the Ferrari and at least one other car were left severely damaged as a result of the crash. It's thought the Ferrari, which has a top speed of 211mph, crashed head-on into a white car which was pushed back into other vehicles parked behind it due to the force of the impact.

However, while police seized the car, they were unable to find the driver who had fled the scene.

The driver of the Ferrari has still not been found. Photo: Haden Cross Fire Station

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers attended and found the vehicle had been abandoned and no injuries were reported to us.

"We made a search of the area and spoke to a number of witnesses but were unable to locate the driver.

"The car has been seized and our work to identify and trace the driver continues."

Fire crews from Haden Cross and Billesley Stations also attended and made the scene safe.

The Ferrari SF90, worth more than half a million pounds, was involved in the crash. Photo: Darren Edmonds

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called by the police to reports of an RTC. One car ended up in collision with a number of parked vehicles.

"No one was reported trapped or injured and we left just after 8.45pm."