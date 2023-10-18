Chicken wings restaurant to become latest food offering at Merry Hill shopping centre

The new Wingstop restaurant will open early next year

Wingstop Merry Hill will have room for 70 diners.

It will be serving up its signature wings on the Upper Mall opposite the recently opened wagamama.

It will also add to the centre’s emerging leisure quarter following the recently launched Hollywood Bowl.

Tom Grogan, co-founder and director of Wingstop UK, said: “Launching our latest Wingstop location at Merry Hill represents not only our commitment to expanding Wingstop nationwide but also our dedication to becoming a staple in the West Midlands.

“Having already been warmly embraced in Birmingham, we’re thrilled to bring our unique flavours and experience to even more fans in the region. Joining the vibrant community of food and beverage retailers within the destination is a prospect we’re eagerly looking forward to.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “Wingstop will be an exciting addition to Merry Hill as we continue to provide even more choice for how visitors spend time with us.