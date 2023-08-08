Youth centre aiming to tackle violence and anti-social behaviour set to open at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The youth centre will open at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The new facility, called "Youth Stop", will open next to the bus station at the Brierley Hill shopping complex on August 10, with an aim of bringing existing support in Dudley to young people’s doorsteps.

Funded by the West Midlands Violence Reduction Partnership and the Dudley Community Safety Partnership, it will see youngsters benefit from NHS mental health support, counselling, mentoring and practical support.

The centre aims to ensure young people can access the support they need in an effort to reduce the likelihood of them being involved in violence or anti-social behaviour, creating positive routes away from it.

Those who visit the site will also be able to access help for substance misuse, including practical and medical support aimed at helping people get off drugs.

Simon Foster, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "It is incredibly important we create dedicated, safe spaces for our young people, that can offer them the support they need, so they can grow and thrive.

"Merry Hill Shopping Centre is one of a number of places our young people enjoy visiting and where they feel safe.

"That’s why it makes perfect sense to offer them the support they need in this location."

The centre will also offer tailored support for LGBTQ+ youth, as well as access to the Dudley Young Carers Support Group.

Gurpreeth Singh Aujla, lead for Dudley Youth Justice Service, added: "Dudley has a dedicated team of staff and volunteers from local communities who work with children and young people who offend or are at risk of offending.

"This new youth centre will help ensure the young people that need us most have access to trusted adults and appropriate support based on their specific needs."