Market trader from Brierley Hill celebrates top award after hat-trick of nominations

Tracy Lowe, who is stallholder at Memories, cards, balloons and banners, based in Brieley Hill Market Hall, celebrates winning a prestigious business award

Brierley Hill-based businesswoman Tracy Lowe was nominated for three awards at the Nachural Summer Business Dinner & Awards this month.

The event recognises the achievements of individuals and companies from across the West Midlands region.

Tracy, from Oldbury, runs Memories Greeting Cards at Brierley Hill Market, as well as organising and decorating different venues for special events.

Tracy Lowe at the Nachural Awards night

She scooped the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award, after being nominated for Businesswoman of the Year and Small Business of the Year by Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council.

She was presented with her award at the glittering ceremony held at Wolverhampton Racecourse at Dunstall Park, on July 7.

Tracy, from Oldbury, has worked on the market since 2012 and the business has grown from one stall to three, including a stationery section which opened in April this year.

The nomination said that 'after receiving a grant from Dudley Council for card machine technology, the business has grown to meet the criteria of customer in Brierley Hill and move the business along with the change in how the goods are paid for.'

Tracy said she was delighted with the award.

"It was absolutely amazing to be nominated and even more unexpected to win the award.

"It all came about after I applied for a grant from Dudley Council for card di technology so we could digitise payments. I am delighted."