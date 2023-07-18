Market trader from Brierley Hill celebrates top award after hat-trick of nominations

Brierley Hill-based businesswoman Tracy Lowe was nominated for three awards at the Nachural Summer Business Dinner & Awards this month.
The event recognises the achievements of individuals and companies from across the West Midlands region.
Tracy, from Oldbury, runs Memories Greeting Cards at Brierley Hill Market, as well as organising and decorating different venues for special events.
She scooped the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award, after being nominated for Businesswoman of the Year and Small Business of the Year by Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council.
She was presented with her award at the glittering ceremony held at Wolverhampton Racecourse at Dunstall Park, on July 7.
Tracy, from Oldbury, has worked on the market since 2012 and the business has grown from one stall to three, including a stationery section which opened in April this year.
The nomination said that 'after receiving a grant from Dudley Council for card machine technology, the business has grown to meet the criteria of customer in Brierley Hill and move the business along with the change in how the goods are paid for.'
Tracy said she was delighted with the award.
"It was absolutely amazing to be nominated and even more unexpected to win the award.
"It all came about after I applied for a grant from Dudley Council for card di technology so we could digitise payments. I am delighted."
Councillor Harley was also delighted with the success and commented: "Although the council also won an award for Innovation with our Energy to Waste contract the most pleasing result of the night was to see Tracy pick up an award. To receive this with her husband, two sons and daughter in law present must have made the whole family extremely proud."